‘Have been terrible ever since’ – YouTube star KSI has bizarre theory for why Liverpool’s form has gone downhill

The source of Liverpool’s current identity crisis can be broken down into a number of categories dependent on who one asks.

For Jamie Carragher, it’s partly the Reds’ ongoing commitment to playing the offside trap when the midfield is so easy to play through; for Kevin Palmer, it’s the lack of investment from FSG; for YouTube sensation KSI on Twitter, a collapse in form can be pinpointed at the exact moment Jake Paul became a fan.

Liverpool have been terrible ever since Jake Paul started supporting them 😂😂 — ksi (@KSI) September 7, 2022

The Merseysiders most recently succumbed to a 4-1 defeat in Naples in what was a thoroughly poor start to their Champions League campaign, further highlighting the glaring issues plaguing Jurgen Klopp’s lacklustre outfit.

At risk of sounding like a broken record, it can’t be denied that injuries are taking their toll on us this term, as was most clearly evidenced by the improvement on the pitch once Thiago Alcantara entered the fray at a bouncing Stadio Armando Diego Maradona.

Prior to the Spaniard’s involvement, only Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Alisson Becker could claim they had fought for the shirt and met the expectations placed upon them.

Klopp and his coaching team will need to go back to the drawing board after this latest defeat to find a solution – and quickly.

