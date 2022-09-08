Loris Karius set to sign ‘short-term contract’ with Premier League club as he looks set to return to England – report

Loris Karius was released by Liverpool at the end of last season and still hasn’t found a club but now this search looks set to end, with a return to the Premier League on the cards.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘Excl. News #Karius: He is on verge to join Newcastle United and has already arrived at #NUFC! Darlow is injured, he should replace him. Karius will pass his medical soon. After that he will sign a short-term contract’.

It looks set to be a short return to England for the ‘keeper but it’s certainly an interesting move for our former No.1, to possibly head to Newcastle this season.

It’s sad that the German was never handed a shot at redemption, following the disastrous events for him at Kyiv in 2018 against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

That will always be the way that his spell on Merseyside will be remembered, perhaps even more upsetting is that it will no doubt be the story of his footballing life too.

It looks like he had his eyes on a move back home to Germany but let’s hope that the North East can provide a happy new home for the former Mainz man.

