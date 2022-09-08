‘Exposed’ – Pundit refuses to blame Milner for LFC struggles; points the finger at another department

James Milner has rightly attracted some criticism for his performance in a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Naples as Luciano Spalletti’s men exposed much of the visitors’ deficiencies in a nightmare start to the Champions League campaign.

Still, it would be harsh beyond reckoning to place the blame for yet another defeat this term squarely at the feet of the veteran midfielder, as Paul Robinson pointed out in his assessment of the outing at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona, highlighting the lack of support from the frontline.

“Milner can still play at the top level. I think he is playing in a team that is struggling and he has been exposed a couple of times this season,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider. “Liverpool’s high line has been exposed because they are not defending from the front. The team is not functioning in the way the manager wants and expects.”

Bereft of a compact midfield three, the Serie A-based outfit caused havoc in the final third, playing incisive balls to break the Merseysiders’ lines with ease.

After what one may fairly imagine to have been a very frank and open discussion held with his squad after proceedings in Italy.

Still, the question remains as to what the German tactician can reasonably be expected to do when still struggling with a broad array of injuries.

Thiago Alcantara looked superb upon his introduction into the fray, though, by that point, it was far too late to have expected the Spaniard to properly influence proceedings.

An upcoming clash with Bruno Lage’s men at L4, however, does represent an opportunity to make drastic changes in a bid to encourage a radically altered approach in the English top-flight.

A potential formation change from the former Borussia Dortmund boss remains a strong possibility until our No.6 is capable of filing out for a more significant chunk of time.

Arthur Melo remains willing and able and did supply some minutes at Napoli, though would still represent a gamble whilst building up full match fitness.

Regardless, a change in mindset from Klopp’s men must be considered an absolute minimum requirement following the accusations that have trailed the squad since their departure from Italy.

