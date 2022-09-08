Van Dijk sends plea to Liverpool fans and teammates ahead of Ajax clash

Virgil van Dijk has called for unity amongst the team and fanbase ahead of the club’s next Champions League clash in mid-September where the Reds are due to host Ajax at Anfield.

The former Southampton man remains confident that the club can work their way beyond questions surrounding the club’s poor form of late – all worsened by a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Naples.

“The situation is how it is. Next game in the Champions League will be Ajax at home and we need the fans, we need a good performance from us,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“It starts obviously on Saturday with a good opportunity against a good side as well, so we’ll give everything.

“What I said, the key is to be together. We need everyone.

“If you start blaming others and don’t look at yourself or create negativity around the club, then you’re not getting out of this. I’m fully confident that we’ll turn this around together.”

A clash with Wolves awaits the Merseysiders first – an opportunity to make amends in front of the home crowd and hopefully show some of the fight and grit that has been in short supply within the side’s opening batch of fixtures.

There is some cause for optimism to be found within the general improvement we enjoyed on the pitch after Thiago Alcantara was brought on in the second-half of action.

Still, the cold reality remains that it’s far from ideal for Liverpool’s midfield and performances generally to be reliant on the availability of a brilliant, though injury-prone, option.

The arrival of Arthur Melo could theoretically provide some much-needed cover in that regard once fully up to speed with the demands of Klopp’s system and, critically, match-fit.

In the meantime, however, such performances will continue to invite questions around a potential lack of foresight during the summer transfer window.

