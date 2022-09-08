(Video) ‘I have to say sorry for that’ – Jurgen Klopp explains his apology to the Liverpool fans after the crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli

Following Liverpool’s big defeat to Napoli, Jurgen Klopp headed over to travelling supporters and offered his hands in apology to the travelling Reds.

Speaking with the media after the loss, the 55-year-old said: “It’s a long flight from Liverpool to Napoli. For all the things they invest, I understand 100 per cent it was a very disappointing night so, of course, I put up [my hands], I have to say sorry for that”.

It’s good that the German appreciated the sacrifice that our fans make to support his team and it’s clear that he was embarrassed by what his team had offered the fans.

Let’s hope we’re back to seeing the Klopp fist pumps soon, as we all pray for an upturn in results and performances.

You can watch Klopp’s reasonings for his apology (from the start of the video) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

