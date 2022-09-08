(Video) “It was like they had an extra man” – Andy Robertson on a ‘deserved’ 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli

Liverpool had a humiliating evening in Naples and Andy Robertson faced the media after the game, to give his damning assessment of proceedings.

Speaking with BT Sport after the match, the 28-year-old said: “When you come away in a Champions League game, you can’t be that open and you have to get back to basics, you have to be compact. We created chances tonight but we deserved this result tonight and they found so many spaces in the first half, it was like they had an extra man and it is not like us.

“You know the crowd are going to be up and you have to be ready to fight, and I don’t think we were close enough to our mate when they went to press the ball. I don’t think we were quick enough. And when you do that, you get picked off like we did.

“We’ve been beat 4-1 and we deserved it. We need to wake up and quickly because we can’t perform like that”.

These aren’t things that you should be hearing, having an extra man and a deserved defeat, and things need to change quickly.

Fair play to the captain of Scotland to come out and take accountability for the defeat, now we need to see an improvement from everyone.

Losing is part of football but when heads drop and effort dips, that’s when it starts to get worrying.

You can watch Robertson’s words on the Napoli defeat via BT Sport on YouTube:

