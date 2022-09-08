(Video) James Milner bemoans Liverpool’s inability to score enough goals and defend as a ‘whole team’

James Milner was part of a Liverpool team that fell to a big loss in Naples and stood up to face the cameras, following a match that fell way below our usual standards.

Speaking with BT Sport after the game, the 36-year-old said: “In recent games there’s plenty of things that we can improve on, we’re creating chances but not maybe scoring enough.

“Defensively we’re obviously conceding too many chances and that’s something that we have to work on – that’s not talking about the defence or the goalkeeper, that’s as a whole team”.

It’s not been a great start to the campaign and our Napoli performance topped off what has been a dismal few weeks for the Reds.

This is the time that we need to get behind the team though and push for an upturn in form, with them.

Our vice captain will be doing his all from within the dressing room, to keep the lads upbeat and let’s hope we can string some results together soon.

You can watch Milner’s comments on the Napoli defeat via BT Sport on YouTube:

