(Video) “We have to reinvent ourselves” – Jurgen Klopp’s view on a night when Wolves “cannot stop laughing” after 4-1 loss

Liverpool fell to a huge defeat at the hands of Napoli and Jurgen Klopp gave a worrying assessment of the game, as well as how our next opponents will be viewing the result.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 55-year-old said: “It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves. There’s a lot of things lacking, and the fun part is that we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League and Champions League campaign.

“In three days we play against Wolves, and if they saw the game tonight they probably cannot stop laughing. They will say it’s a perfect moment (to play Liverpool). I would say it’s a perfect moment.

READ MORE: (Video) “It was like they had an extra man” – Andy Robertson on a ‘deserved’ 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli

“But we have to try to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything.”

Reinventing is not necessarily something that you want to hear in early September and now the German has a massive job on his hands, in order to get an improvement in our performances.

We face Wolves on Saturday at Anfield and they will be full of hope that they too can get a result against the Reds, given our recent run of form.

Let’s hope this isn’t the case and that we see an upturn in results and performances soon.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s interview via BT Sport on YouTube:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!