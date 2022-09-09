(Video) Luis Diaz’s highlights from Napoli defeat shows that the Colombian was a ray of light on an dismal night for the Reds

There wasn’t many positives that Liverpool fans could take from the Reds’ dismal display in Naples on Wednesday night, but Luis Diaz was one of very few from Jurgen Klopp’s side that could leave the pitch with his head held high.

The Colombian ran his socks off all night and chased down every last ball despite his side being played off the park by Napoli.

Even with the Anfield outfit 4-0 down early in the second half, the former FC Porto man proved that was he was ready to not go down without a fight.

A clip of the 25-year-old’s performance during the second half is circulating on social media and it highlights how many of Klopp’s squad should take a leaf out of the Colombia international’s book.

He scored a lovely curled effort to reduce the deficit to three and he pushed during the rest of the game to find another goal with a brilliant headed effort and relentless work down the left wing.

Harvey Elliott also deserves credit for his performance against Luciano Spalletti’s side but it was our No. 23 that made plenty of Liverpool fans proud on what was an embarrassing night for the club.

