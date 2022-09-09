New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly weighs in on the debate between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly appears to have weighed in on the debate about who is the better player between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James (via the Liverpool Echo).

Our No. 66 is recognised as one of the world’s best right-backs for the way in which he has reinvented the position in recent years with his stunning range of passing and attacking displays.

James, meanwhile, has often been preferred over Alexander-Arnold by England boss Gareth Southgate due to the fact that he’s viewed as a more solid option defensively and can also create chances going forward.

Liverpool and Chelsea fans have been split for a number of years now.

Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold has scored 14 goals and registered 61 assists in 234 appearances for his boyhood club while James has 10 goals and 20 assists in 129 appearances for the Londoners.

Boehly, who replaced Roman Abramovich as the owner of the Stamford Bridge outfit recently, has now made it clear which player he believes is the better out of the pair.

Twitter user @UtiAnthony2 casted a vote on the social media platform with the caption: “Best RB. Like for Reece James. Retweet for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Rather unsurprisingly, the new Chelsea owner liked the tweet and showed his support for the 22-year-old.

Although the Scouser’s recent performances haven’t done much to help his cause in the debate, we’re hopeful that he can return to his best form in the coming months to leave Southgate with a tough decision to make when England compete at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

