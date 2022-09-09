Peter Crouch against postponement of weekend PL fixtures

Peter Crouch has explained that he’s against the postponement of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Football fixtures at all levels across the nation, including grassroots, will not go ahead following the death of The Queen on Thursday but the former Liverpool striker has set out what he believes would’ve been a ‘better send off’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to his official Twitter account earlier today, the 41-year-old said: “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend. Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching? Isn’t that a better send off?”

The Reds were set to welcome Wolves to Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side host Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League and that game is expected to go ahead as usual due to the fact that fixture is under UEFA ruling.

Crouch’s comments will certainly divide opinion but it does agree with the sentiment of many football fans across the nation.

With the Qatar World Cup set to take place across the months of November and December this year, Liverpool’s fixture list was already looking rather hectic and this latest postponement certainly wont ease matters.

Reports are also suggesting that next weekend’s league clashes are also in doubt with The Queen’s funeral set to take place next weekend.

The Anfield outfit are due to face Chelsea in the capital but we’ll just have to wait on any further updates from the government and the Premier League.

You can see Crouch’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend. Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching ? Isn’t that a better send off ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 9, 2022

