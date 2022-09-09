Liverpool to donate fresh food to local community initiatives following the postponement of Wolves clash

Liverpool Football Club are set to donate food to local community initiatives after Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves was postponed.

The Molineux outfit will no longer be travelling to Merseyside after the Premier League announced earlier this morning that their games will not go ahead following the death of The Queen.

Staff working at Anfield will have already been preparing for tomorrow’s postponed clash and the club have confirmed that any of the fresh food already prepared will not go to waste.

As reported by journalist David Lynch on his official Twitter account, he said: “Liverpool are donating any fresh food prepared ahead of tomorrow’s now-postponed meeting with Wolves to local community initiatives. Organisations such as the Whitechapel Centre, Victory Outreach, and Fans Supporting Foodbanks set to benefit.”

READ MORE: Peter Crouch against postponement of weekend PL fixtures

Over 50,000 fans pack into Anfield on a match day and have the opportunity to purchase hot food and drinks as well as a wide variety of snacks.

Spectators lucky enough to be seated in the hospitality sections of the stadium are treated to a wide range of high quality meals.

It’s great to see that despite the disappointment of the game being postponed, a lot of people will actually benefit as a result.

Nobody should go hungry or without enough food to feed their family and fair play to the club for this act of kindness at what is an extremely hard time for many around the nation as the cost of living continues to increase.

You can see Lynch’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Liverpool are donating any fresh food prepared ahead of tomorrow’s now-postponed meeting with Wolves to local community initiatives. Organisations such as the Whitechapel Centre, Victory Outreach, and Fans Supporting Foodbanks set to benefit. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 9, 2022

#Ep59 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Why are Liverpool so poor? The Napoli nightmare… & more!