Sam Allardyce reveals the one moment he ‘never got over’ when facing ‘fantastic’ Jurgen Klopp

Sam Allardyce has labelled Jurgen Klopp as a ‘fantastic’ manager and has admitted that he’s still not ‘got over’ Alisson Becker’s last minute headed winner against his West Bromwich Albion side last year.

During the 2020/21 season, the Reds were hit with a major defensive injury crisis with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams coming to the rescue for Klopp’s side.

It was a disappointing campaign for the club and with three games remaining, Liverpool, who were chasing down a Champions League spot to deem their season a success, travelled to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

With the tie heading into injury time and the scoreline at 1-1, our No. 1 headed up towards the Baggies’ goal hoping to be on the receiving end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

That’s exactly what happened and the former AS Roma shot stopper earned us a vital three points and we went onto qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

“We have the best in the world don’t we? That’s what I think,” Allardyce told Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast (via the Liverpool Echo) when asked about Premier League managers. “The best in the world want to try the Premier League. You’re pitting your wits against the best in the world.

“I have a good record against Jurgen except for the last 30 seconds at West Brom when the goalie scored. I never got over that one, but yeah I’ve done well but he’s a fantastic manager at a fantastic football club now.”

We had a memorable campaign in the Champions League last season – we made it all the way to the final in Paris but were disappointingly defeated by Real Madrid in the French capital.

Allardyce has a pretty impressive record against our German tactician.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has won just three of his eight meetings with the former Everton manager – drawing four and losing one.

That was certainly a memorable day in the Midlands and we’re not surprised that the 67-year-old has still not got over what happened!

