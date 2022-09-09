Journalist dismisses claims that Jurgen Klopp has ‘lost the dressing room’ despite Liverpool’s uncertain start to the season

Journalist Ben Jacobs has dismissed claims that Jurgen Klopp has lost the Liverpool dressing room as his side continue to struggle this season.

The Reds have started the campaign slowly and have won just two of their six Premier League games so far and suffered an embarrassing defeat to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Some have questioned the body language and desire being shown by Klopp’s men in recent weeks but Jacobs believe there is ‘a lot building at Liverpool’ as the Anfield outfit adjust to life without Sadio Mane and the German tactician attempts to integrate £64m striker Darwin Nunez into the side.

“Klopp is seen as integral, he’s a clear part of the recruitment model and the ownership structure and he hasn’t lost the dressing room,” he told the Done Deal Show (via This Is Futbol). “There’s an appreciation at Liverpool that they’ve been hit hard by injuries and they are in a little bit of a transitional phase.

“They’ve lost Sadio Mane, Darwin Nunez has come in and a youngster that’s had good game time such as Fabio Carvalho who may prove to be important, you’ve got [Luis] Diaz who I think is going to be a fantastic player this season. Only played 13 times last season, scored four goals and played six games this season, got three goals so there’s a lot still building at Liverpool.”

It’s clear that the Merseysiders haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, but to suggest that the players have lost faith in Klopp is laughable.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has brought the glory days back to Liverpool since his arrival in 2015 and has now won every major trophy possible with the club.

Many are suggesting that we’re experience some sort of transition period at the moment which is understandable to a certain extent, but after we competed on all four fronts last season, it’s frustrating to see a lack of transfer activity this summer result in a lack of progress on the field.

It was clear that we needed to strengthen our midfield options and in the end we had to settle for the loan signing of Arthur from Juventus.

The Brazilian may prove to be a great addition to the squad this season and we certainly hope so.

It’s only early in the season and there’s no need to overreact at the moment.

We have faith in Klopp and co. to get the side back playing at their best to ensure we compete once again for silverware this season.

