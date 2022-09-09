Guinea’s manager confirms that Naby Keita is ‘recovering from his injury’ and explains his selection for the nation

Guinea have called up Naby Keita to the next round on international friendlies and it’s causing some Liverpool fans to scratch their heads, over his possible return from injury.

Explaining the decision for our No.8 being selected, his international boss Kaba Diawara said (via feguifoot.com): ‘Naby Kéita is injured and he is recovering from his injury. His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule.

‘We took a group of 24 players precisely to give him a chance to be able to count on him because he is a very important player for us, on and off the pitch, he is our captain.

‘We are monitoring his situation very closely. We still have a little over two weeks before our first game. There are chances of getting him back by then’.

Some of our supporters had thought there could be some deep rooted issues between the 27-year-old and the club, which would come to the fore when we saw the midfielder represent his nation.

However, reading the words of his international manager here, it does seem as though they are not sure themselves if our man will be fit enough to feature.

It’s obvious that, as the captain and best player within their squad, the West African nation would happily lose a spot in their squad and risk selecting the former RB Leipzig man.

It’s all the more peculiar because of the midfielder being left out of our Champions League group stage squads, pointing to an injury that would extend into November.

From what we read here though, Keita could only be a couple of weeks away – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens during the international break.

