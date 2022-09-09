Royal correspondent reports that ‘all sporting events have been cancelled’ ahead of Premier League announcement

Liverpool supporters are awaiting confirmation from the Premier League, over what will happen with this weekend’s fixtures after the death of the Queen.

One royal correspondent, Charlie Procter, has Tweeted to say: ‘All political, sporting and comedy events have been cancelled.

‘The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth has entered an extended period of mourning’.

READ MORE: Guinea’s manager confirms that Naby Keita is ‘recovering from his injury’ and explains his selection for the nation

That would certainly point toward the top tier of English football being part of this planned cancellation but no official statement has been made by our club, or the league itself yet.

Given the European matches played in the Europa and Conference League, it’s safe to assume that our game with Ajax should still go ahead in the week but we may not see any domestic football played for a couple of weeks (longer if the international break is taken into account).

This may actually be good news for Jurgen Klopp, after his discussion of needing to reinvent ourselves after the Napoli defeat, and this extra time on the training ground may help us in the long run.

Whether the German will switch to a back five, use an extra body in midfield or revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation, having a couple of extra days to try things out – could be of benefit.

We’ll have to wait and see what the next few hours and days confirm but this could all be somewhat of a blessing in disguise for the Reds.

You can view the update via @MonarchyUK on Twitter:

All political, sporting and comedy events have been cancelled. The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth has entered an extended period of mourning. — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 8, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?