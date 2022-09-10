“He’s a great player” – Liverpool youngster has a big fan in Roberto Firmino

Liverpool have seen their Portuguese-speaking contingent grow fast in recent years and it has become an important group within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Fabio Carvalho is the latest star to arrive on Merseyside with the language as his mother tongue and the Portuguese youngster is already impressing his teammates in a red shirt.

The 20-year-old’s talent was evident throughout pre-season but once the important action got underway, it was clear that Liverpool have a special talent on their hands.

Carvalho has played in every game so far this campaign and has bagged two goals in the Premier League – his goal against Newcastle being the moment of the season so far.

His performances earned him a start against Everton last weekend and Roberto Firmino was full of praise for the Liverpool youngster in a recent interview with Eleven Sports.

“He’s a great player,” Firmino said to Eleven Sports via Noticias ao Minuto.

“I confess that I had already watched some of his games before coming to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played.

“He’s a craque [meaning ace/star in Portuguese], he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend.

“We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch.”

Although many of us would love another midfielder in the squad, it has been great to see Carvalho and Harvey Elliott in action this season for the Reds.

We have two special talents on our hands with the two youngsters and it seems that the squad are very impressed with them also. The pair have bright futures ahead of them and we can count ourselves lucky that they will be developing their skills further in the red of Liverpool Football Club.

