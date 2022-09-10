(Image) Liverpool fan meets Ibou Konate and provides injury update on the French defender

Liverpool are currently nursing eight players back to full health but one fan seems to have provided a fitness update on Inbou Konate.

As Tweeted by supporter and Twitter user @ZAGKAG1811: ‘He’s back in full team training after the international break. Gutted he was injured but is all ok now. He had individual training this morning’.

It’s a positive update for the French defender and it looks as though we may seem him back for the Brighton game on the 1st of October.

READ MORE: Liverpool trio get Brazil call-up ahead of international fixtures

With updates expected for the Ajax and Chelsea matches before the international break, the 23-year-old may well be back for our next game.

Despite the disruption that the Queen’s death is playing with our schedule, it may help provide more time for our injured stars to return to action soon.

You can view the image of Konate via @ZAGKAG1811 on Twitter:

Brother got to meet Ibou. He’s back in full team training after the international break. Gutted he was injured but is all ok now. He had individual training this morning. Will be good to have him back Insha’Allah. pic.twitter.com/JjTBidUDGE — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) September 9, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?