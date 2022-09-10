Liverpool make Ajax statement ahead of continued football cancellations

Liverpool have already confirmed that this weekend’s clash with Wolves has been postponed, following the death of the Queen but they have provided some further information on the upcoming Champions League match with Ajax.

In an email sent out to all supporters who were set to attend the match against the Midlands team, our club provided an update on European football: ‘We are awaiting further guidance from UEFA regarding Tuesday’s match. Should the game proceed, your NFC pass will automatically update to Ajax over the coming days.’

There was also an update on the ticketing section of the website which read: ‘Following the postponement of the Liverpool V Wolves match, the 2pm ticket sale for Ajax, scheduled for today Friday 9 September for Season Ticket Holders and Members, has been postponed.

‘If we receive notification over the weekend that the Ajax match will also be postponed, the sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members will not go ahead.

‘However, if the Ajax game is not postponed over the weekend, the sale will take place from 8.15am on Monday 12 September’.

It’s a very much ‘wait and see what happens’ news but it certainly doesn’t show that there has been a firm decision made by ourselves or UEFA on this matter, yet.

If the match is to be postponed, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be facing up to a month without a match – as we also await updates on the following week’s Premier League matches.

The upcoming international break could mean that the Reds don’t play again until we face Brighton on the 1st of October.

Given the recent form and results though and the boss stating that we need to reinvent ourselves – perhaps this break could actually serve us well.

Handing time to tinker with formations, allow more players to return from injury and providing a rest for some of the more used players within the squad.

This period could be somewhat of a blessing in disguise.

