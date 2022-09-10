Liverpool trio get Brazil call-up ahead of international fixtures

Liverpool look like they may not play again until after the upcoming international break but three of our players have been selected for the Brazil squad.

As reported by Sky Sports: ‘Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have all been selected’.

That means no place for new boy Arthur Melo but it’s positive news for the trio who have made the cut – with all four men surely eyeing a World Cup role this winter.

Alisson Becker seems to have made the No.1 spot his own but he will be fully aware that Manchester City’s Ederson will be breathing down his neck for a starting role.

With Fabinho, his main competition is that of Manchester United’s Casemiro – with our man determined to try and compete with the 30-year-old for as many minutes as possible in Tite’s team.

Then for Bobby Firmino, his place seems the least assured in Qatar and seeing Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus miss out on this squad – it’s a massive boost for our No.9 but he needs to try and keep that place secured.

It’s going to be in the back of every player who is within a qualified nation that, a couple of month’s worth of good form could earn them a call-up to the world’s greatest footballing stage.

With the Queen’s death possibly postponing English football for a month, our lads may have somewhat of an uphill battle to get into their respective squads.

