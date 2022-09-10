Spanish report criticises Klopp who ruled out three big signings in preference of Darwin Nunez this summer

A Spanish outlet has had a dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over the handling of the elements surrounding the summer signing of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan was the Reds’ big signing during the most recent transfer window arriving from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m, as reported by Sky Sports. Liverpool have not only placed massive faith in the 23-year-old through the fee they paid but the Merseyside club have tied the striker down to a six-year contract.

Nunez was bought by Liverpool after making a lasting impression on Klopp following the Reds’ encounters with Benfica during last season’s Champions League campaign, with the German stating “We fell all in love in these two games” when speaking about the forward to

The 23-year-old has had an up-and-down start to life on Merseyside and with the big fee attached to his name, many have already rushed into criticising the Uruguayan.

One such outlet is Spanish newspaper El Pais, who have been less than impressed with what they have seen from the former Benfica man, with one journalist taking an early swipe and describing him as a ‘glaring blemish’ on Klopp’s success in the transfer market of recent years.

The report adds that Liverpool’s owners were left ‘perplexed’ when the German dismissed any concerns over the forward and that Klopp was warned by club staff he was taking a ‘huge risk’ by sanctioning the signing of the 23-year-old.

El Pais state that summer moves for Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Robert Lewandowski were on the table for Klopp, but according to the report, the three names mentioned were ‘flatly ruled out’ by the Liverpool boss.

First and foremost, as Liverpool fans, most of us are delighted with the signing of Darwin Nunez and apart from the Crystal Palace incident, the signs have been good. Klopp clearly feels the player is the right one and therefore, why should anyone question the manager’s instincts at this early stage?

Although the signings of Lewandowski and Son would have been nice, they are both in their thirties, and if you are investing big money it might as well be in the 23-year-old.

As for Richarlison, the former Everton star would never have been accepted at Anfield and with all the other clubs that were interested in Nunez, we should be happy that he chose us and we will certainly reap the benefits in the near future and beyond.

