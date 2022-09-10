Update on when Liverpool could return to Premier League action

Liverpool are scheduled to travel to Stamford Bridge next weekend to face Chelsea but the fixture is in doubt due to The Queen’s funeral.

All Premier League games have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect and until a date for The Queen’s funeral is decided, the return of the Premier League will remain unknown.

There are major concerns around the clash at Stamford Bridge next Sunday due to the fact that there might not be enough police available to oversee the game as they prepare to be deployed on a larger scale in the capital.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the positive news regarding the match came from King Charles III, who confirmed at his proclamation that The Queen’s funeral would be marked by a Bank Holiday for the country, suggesting it is likely to take place on Monday, September 19.

This could give the game some hope as it is scheduled for the Sunday before but the likelihood is slim, seeing as it is in London.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport have reiterated their guidance in relation to the staging of Premier League games which remains unchanged.

Issuing a statement to football.london, the DCMS said: “Our guidance will stay the same. There’s no obligation to cancel as far as the government is concerned. But it’s ultimately up to the Premier League and EFL to make those decisions.”

According to Sky Sports, who have given an update on the situation, the EFL is expected to resume on Tuesday and complete their midweek round of fixtures.

They also state that it is hoped that there will be games in the top flight next weekend but it could be decided on a game-by-game basis, which could mean that only games in London are affected.

There is some hope that Liverpool’s game with Chelsea can go ahead next Sunday with King Charles’ words being the biggest encouragement but the fact that the clash is happening in London seems to be the biggest factor. Should police be available, however, then the Reds could be back in Premier League action soon.

