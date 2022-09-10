(Video) Peter Crouch thanks Jamie Carragher for his ‘special’ relationship with Liverpool

Peter Crouch spent three years with Liverpool and still has a bond with our supporters 14 years after he left the club, the forward thanked Jamie Carragher for that bond.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 41-year-old said: “When I arrived at Liverpool… Carragher helped me, most of the people in that crowd he knows!

“I think he basically said [to friends and family] ‘lay off him, support him, because he’s working so hard and it’s not coming off at the moment but it will’.

“Those away trips, my Dad swears blind that they are the best times of his life because Carragher’s old man and his mates, they all looked after him in Europe.

“That’s what Liverpool’s like, it’s a city but it’s a village and they all stick together – no matter what. My Dad felt a part of that and I felt a part of that, even now to this day I still feel part of that and that’s special and it’s because of people like Jamie Carragher”.

It’s great to hear the love that our former forward still has for the club, the city and one of his former teammates.

Some players have a great connection with the crowd and all those who watched the 6’7″ forward scoring overhead kicks and hat-tricks at Anfield, will never forget his role for our club.

It’s great to know that the love and adoration is mutual.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on Carragher (from 32:51) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

