‘More than justified’ – Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool transfer explained by Benfica president

Benfica president Rui Costa has claimed that the sale of their star striker Darwin Nunez was ‘more than justified’ and admitted that the figures involved in the transfer meant it was ‘not open to discussion’.

The Uruguayan left the Portuguese capital for Liverpool earlier this summer in a deal worth an initial £64m (could rise to £85 with add ons) after scoring 48 goals and registering 16 assists in 85 appearances for Benfica.

Reds supporters were crying out for Jurgen Klopp to sign a new striker and that’s exactly what the German tactician did – Costa has now explained his thinking behind the transfer of a man that scored 34 goals alone last term (across all competitions).

“We are talking about one of the highest transfers of the market,” Costa told BTV (via the Liverpool Echo).

“We are still coming out of a pandemic situation, which held back the football market. Making a sale of €75m+€25m is not open to discussion.

“The sale of Darwin is more than justified. There weren’t even conditions to keep him; it was completely impossible, for the values that came into the club and for what Darwin went on to earn.”

READ MORE: The tactical change Klopp must employ v Ajax if Liverpool are to successfully ‘reinvent’ themselves – opinion

It is completely understandable as to why the Portuguese outfit were so willing to accept such an offer from Liverpool despite Nunez being their main man.

The Portuguese top flight isn’t quite a financial juggernaut like the English Premier League and especially as many clubs around the world attempt to recover from the heavy financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear that this specific deal was a no brainer for Benfica.

The 23-year-old hit the ground running in a Red shirt, but after netting in his first two competitive games for the club, he was then sent off for head butting Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace.

The Uruguay international’s arrival at Anfield means Klopp can now regularly operate with an out and out striker for pretty much the first time since he took charge back in 2015.

Bobby Firmino, who has often been deployed as the central figure in Liverpool’s front three under the German tactician, will still play his part this season for the club, as seen already, but having the option of a proper target man at the top end of the pitch will hopefully benefit the Merseysiders this season.

We’re yet to see the best of the former Almeria man but it is only early days.

If Klopp believes splashing that amount of cash on the forward was worth it then we believe it won’t be long until the forward is firing on all cylinders.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?