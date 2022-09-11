Liverpool star to be included in January swap deal for experienced Premier League midfielder – report

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be included as part of a swap deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in January.

The Villa Park outfit rejected three bids from Arsenal (worth up to £25m) for the Brazilian earlier this summer but with Steven Gerrard believed to be a huge admirer of Liverpool’s No. 15, this is a deal that is reportedly being discussed according to the Express.

Former Southampton and Arsenal man Oxlade-Chamberlain is yet to feature for the Reds so far this season after sustaining a hamstring injury during his sides preseason trip to Asia and with Jurgen Klopp still looking to strengthen his midfield options despite the loan signing of Arthur Melo on deadline day, this is a deal that could suit all involved.

The Villa star was reportedly keen on swapping Villa Park for the Emirates recently but his club were adamant that he would not be sold.

Often deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, he does have the ability to break up play and help those around him perform at their best.

READ MORE: Update on when Liverpool could return to Premier League action

Oxlade-Chamberlain has labelled Gerrard as his ‘idol’ in the past and you’d expect that the 35-cap England international would be excited by the chance to work under the former Liverpool skipper with his game time set to be limited once again on Merseyside this term.

The Ox scored three goals and registered three assists in 29 appearances for Klopp’s side last term (across all competitions), but he appeared just 17 times in the Premier League as the Reds took the title race to the final day before being pipped by a single point by Manchester City.

On his day, the 29-year-old can be a real game changer but he’s struggled with persistent injuries throughout his career and he has also now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield.

It may therefore make sense for the Reds to offload the midfielder to help complete a deal for 24-year-old Luiz, a Brazil international that may be eager to join many of his South American compatriots on Merseyside.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?