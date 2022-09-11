Enrique says Liverpool failed to renew key man’s contract ‘when we should have done it’ after Sky pundit criticises horror transfer

Jose Enrique has acknowledged on Instagram that Liverpool failed to renew Sadio Mane’s contract ‘when we should have done it’ following the Senegalese international’s summer departure to the Bundesliga.

This comes in response to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson’s comments branding the transfer call ‘one of the worst I’ve seen in recent years’ with the former Red going on to suggest that the 30-year-old’s exit was not the cause for the club’s nosedive in form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose enrique (@joseenriquee3)

The former RB Salzburg star admitted that he had been eyeing up a move away from the FA Cup holders before the Champions League final and was finally granted his wish this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Klopp will not be happy’ – Pundit tells ‘tremendous’ Liverpool star he’ll be dropped once injured men return

Heartbreaking as the loss of our former No.10 is, Mane certainly earned his exit after helping us win every piece of silverware on offer from the Premier League to the Club World Cup.

Whilst it has to be said that we’ll have felt the absence of the Bambali-born attacker, our problems are far too numerous to place the blame for a drop in performance at the feet of the five-goal star.

It’s encouraging (whilst also being simultaneously discouraging) that so many key men are continuing to suffer a drop in form, which suggests that the issue affecting us currently isn’t indicative of a dramatic drop in quality on an individual basis.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?