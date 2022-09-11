Luis Garcia raises Mo Salah concern and suggests the Egyptian King could benefit from a ‘rest’

Luis Garcia believes he’s noticed a difference in Mo Salah’s style of play this season.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the campaign and last season’s joint-Premier League top goalscorer has netted just twice in seven appearances across all competitions.

Following our goalless Merseyside derby clash with Everton, Jurgen Klopp dismissed claims that the Egyptian has been told to operate from a wider position this season, but Garcia has weighed in on our No. 11’s current form.

“You can see and I’m sure that Mo Salah knows himself very well, you can see that he’s not beating players one-v-one, he’s not running into the box, he’s far away from the box, too wide at times. He’s not close to the box where he’s very dangerous,” Garcia told ESPN FC (via Rousing The Kop).

“I think that Mo Salah needed a rest [against Napoli]. It’s very important that the players understand that it’s very difficult to play 63, 70 games that they played last year. There are going to be rotations because there’s a World Cup in-between and some players are going to need a rest.”

Liverpool played in every possible game last season as they chased down an historic quadruple and many are claiming that the players are feeling the effects of that this term, but Salah had a full preseason under his belt and you’d therefore expect him to be in tip top condition at the moment.

He’s been on the periphery during the majority of games this season and if that’s not as a result of a tactical tweak from our German boss, then does it mean that defenders have learned how to deal with the former AS Roma man?

With his strength, pace and quality dribbling he’s so hard to keep quiet so we’re hoping he can burst into form again very soon.

It will be interesting to see whether Klopp does consider a slight change of tactics regarding our frontline in the coming weeks in order for us to regain the spark that has so often seen us blow teams away.

Barring the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield, we’ve failed to create chances as often as normal and don’t quite seem to have the cutting edge of late.

Despite our disappointing start to the campaign, we’re only six points behind league leaders Arsenal and five behind Manchester City.

We need to remain positive because it’s still all to play for on all fronts!

