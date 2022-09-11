Exclusive: PSV insider reveals Liverpool-linked Sangare’s bargain asking price next summer amid rumoured potential winter transfer

Liverpool may well be inclined to wait a year for Ibrahim Sangare after learning of the Ivorian’s asking price in the next summer window, amid fresh emerging links to the former Toulouse man.

The midfielder, whom the Reds were said to be at least vaguely interested in during the window just gone, is set to be available for only €37m [£32.3m] in the summer market – remarkably only £400,000 more than his release clause prior to agreeing a long-term contract extension.

Empire of the Kop are reliably informed as much by Eindhovens Dagblad journalist and PSV insider Rik Elfrink who cautions that an interested party would be required to stump up a larger sum for the 24-year-old’s services in January.

According to Calciomercato, it would appear that we are at least considering the prospect of expanding our midfield department at the next available opportunity.

As a matter of principle, we know Liverpool doesn’t tend to favour making moves in the middle of the campaign unless a truly stellar talent is available or to stop a rival from snapping up one of our top targets (Luis Diaz, anyone?).

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this story as it develops, though at the moment we’d advise fans to take reports of a potential move for Sangare with a pinch of salt.

