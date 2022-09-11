Paul Merson fires snipe at Chelsea while weighing in on prospect of LFC sacking Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was confident that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, wouldn’t respond to a humiliating result in Naples by handing him his P45 – an expectation that has been backed up by former Arsenal star Paul Merson.

The pundit went on to joke that the Merseysiders ‘aren’t Chelsea’ after the former Borussia Dortmund boss to responded to one journalist’s question his post-match press conference over whether he feared losing his job (within the wider context of Thomas Tuchel being handed the sack at Stamford Bridge).

“No matter what happens, I don’t think Liverpool will consider sacking Jurgen Klopp, they aren’t Chelsea!” the Englishman wrote in his column for Sportskeeda. “You’re talking about one of the few managers who can take over a team from League 1 and bring them up to the Premier League, so he’s still the right man for the job.”

The Reds’ next fixture will likely be a hosting of Ajax at Anfield after a clash with Wolves was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: Danny Murphy calls for ‘improvements’ from Alexander-Arnold as the Liverpool star ‘faces a challenge to be picked for the World Cup’

After coming within two games of securing a historic quadruple, if you’d asked fans whether Klopp should have been sacked you’d rightly be chased out of the building by an angry mob wielding pitchforks and torches.

Even now, after a somewhat poor start to the campaign, the prospect of handing over the reins to another manager seems a decidedly preposterous one.

Before moving on to the obvious question of who on earth would be of a standard anywhere near close enough to the German tactician’s quality in order to slot right in comfortably, the 55-year-old has built up more than enough credit in the bank to warrant patience in finding a solution for a club still suffering from a serious injury crisis.

Bias completely aside, it would be sheer lunacy of the highest order for Liverpool to discard the biggest source of the club’s success in recent years whilst still only six points away from the top of the league table and one loss in the Champions League group stage.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?