Ex-Liverpool target ‘likes’ Reds; Klopp’s men want him in January – report

Liverpool are said to have lined up a move for Ibrahim Sangare ahead of the winter window in a bid to solve their midfield injury crisis.

This update comes courtesy of Calciomercato (via Caught Offside), with the outlet claiming that the Ivorian ‘likes’ both the Reds and West Ham in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders were, at one stage in the summer transfer window, thought to be somewhat keen on the 24-year-old, though only watched on as PSV handed the midfielder a contract extension to keep him in Holland until 2027.

READ MORE: The tactical change Klopp must employ v Ajax if Liverpool are to successfully ‘reinvent’ themselves – opinion

Midway through the season (not forgetting either the player’s lengthy contract), we’d expect the Dutch outfit to charge a premium and a half for the former Toulouse star’s services.

Whilst we’d be delighted to see quality talent come through still regardless, it would seem something of a shame to have made a late move for Sangare given that clubs could have snapped him up for a relatively meagre £31.9m that was the value of his old release clause.

Ultimately, however, we do know that our recruitment team isn’t one to be messed about in the market and if we’re prepared to pay a big fee to land our target, it’s because we genuinely believe he’s worth it.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?