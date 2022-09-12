Jay Spearing says he would be ‘very fortunate’ to emulate his former Liverpool teammate

Jay Spearing has taken a player/coach role at Liverpool’s academy and has been discussing how he has been inspired by his former teammate, Steven Gerrard.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 33-year-old said: “If I take a path similar to him, I would be very fortunate.

“I will strive and work hard to go and get that. Right now, all I can do is concentrate on the journey and the opportunity I have been given. I will learn and see what comes.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead but the end goal is to get myself out there in the big wide world of the professional game.

“Steven was one of the people who passed on the message to say ‘Good luck and learn’ after I was appointed.”

The Wirral-born midfielder will be hoping that he can land himself a senior managerial role, whenever this current deal comes to an end.

It’s not going to be an easy transition into becoming a manager and in the case of the current Aston Villa boss, his legacy in the game has certainly helped him be given more chances as a head coach.

For the former Tranmere Rovers man, his career has not been quite as successful and so he will have to work so much harder – in order to be given a chance.

Let’s hope that we see an exciting and successful career begin in our academy and possibly one day even ending with the man who started in the 2012 FA Cup final, sitting in the Anfield hot seat.

Whatever happens though, it’s great to hear that there’s such excitement for this role and such fond memories of the relationship between two former midfielders.

