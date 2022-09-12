Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped to be part of a ‘possible swap deal’ for fellow Premier League midfielder – report

Liverpool have 10 players who can play in central midfield but there is still a clamour for new players to be signed, with pushes for players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be replaced at the club.

As reported by The Express (via BBC Sport): ‘Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, is also a target for Liverpool, who would be prepared to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a possible swap deal’.

This could certainly be an interesting prospect for the Reds, who were said to have been interested in Douglas Luiz during the last transfer window.

One issue with this possible move is that our No.15 is in the final year of his contract and is also currently injured, with a serious hamstring problem.

That would mean that any money we could ask for the midfielder, or use as part of this possible swap deal, would not be substantial and so may not make too much difference in the negotiations.

The former Arsenal man is free to move wherever he would want to this summer, so he may not be interested in being part of a deal with Aston Villa.

However, Steven Gerrard could be the secret weapon in this deal as the 29-year-old has previously spoken of how he would love to play like our former captain and views him as a legend of the game.

We’ll see what happens with this one but it does look like a deal that could be completed.

