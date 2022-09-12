Ex-Red labelled as ‘the worst signing of the season’ by journalist who has ‘no doubt’ that his start to the campaign has been ‘a disaster’

Liverpool made several signings this summer but also saw plenty of players head out of the exit door and one ex-Red has not had the best start at his new club.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Alvise Cagnazzo wrote about Divock Origi: ‘There is no doubt who the worst signing of the season has been in Serie A: Divock Origi. The Belgian left Liverpool hoping to finally nail down a starting spot at a top club, but his time at AC Milan has so far been a disaster.

‘Milan may be beginning to think that they made a mistake signing Origi, who became one of the club’s highest earners when he joined’.

It doesn’t make great reading for the Belgian, who is so adored by our supporters and will have so many people wishing him well on his new journey in Italy.

To make this statement after just four appearances seems very harsh, as our former No.27 has battled through injury and form already this campaign.

This news could be twisted to say that we got rid of the 27-year-old at a good time because it looks as though his performance level may have dropped in Milan.

However, we know all too well that the former Lille man doesn’t need too much time or space to get himself a goal and that is all he will need to get his career rebooted.

We will all wish him very well and hope that reports like this don’t get him down, as our club legend looks to make his mark in Serie A and prove the doubters wrong – once again.

