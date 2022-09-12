(Image) Darwin Nunez spotted with Jesse Lingard as the pair pose for picture in tattoo parlour

If Liverpool fans were to draw up a list of players that they would like to see pictured with Darwin Nunez, it’s fair to assume that Jesse Lingard wouldn’t place too high up on it.

Nevertheless, the pair have been pictured together as they visited a tattoo parlour and they were all smiles for the cameras present.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder is also enduring the role of being a big-money signing this summer, with a lot of pressure on him to provide big performances quickly.

Our Uruguayan will also hope that he can start to get a string of consistent performances and appearances together now to really settle into Anfield life.

You can view the image of Nunez and Lingard via @JohnsenStle on Twitter:

What is Darwin Nuñez doing together with Jesse Lingard in a tattoo shop, random link up 😛🔴 #YNWA 💯 @Darwinn99 pic.twitter.com/Ax1yuF3TM8 — The Red 🔴 Johnsen (@JohnsenStle) September 12, 2022

