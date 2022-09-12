(Video) ‘You with the camera!’ – Klopp calls out photographer in middle of pre-Ajax press conference

Jurgen Klopp got briefly frustrated with one photographer at his pre-Ajax press conference as he struggled to make out what one journalist was asking him.

The German politely called for the individual to give him a moment of peace, to which the presser attendee kindly obliged.

One can only imagine how annoying it must be at times for the manager when conducting his press obligations – particularly when he’d no doubt rather be out on the training ground working on solutions for the club’s current poor form – to be obstructed at times from being able to provide the best answers.

🗣 "You with the camera!" Jurgen Klopp gets frustrated with a photographer as the sound of them taking pictures is drowning out the questions pic.twitter.com/lr2qWTZdij — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 12, 2022