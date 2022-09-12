‘Big blow’ – Klopp confirms how long Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson after latest injury room addition

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson until after the international break, as was relayed on Twitter from his pre-Ajax presser by the Mirror’s David Maddock.

The Scottish fullback was spotted sporting a knee brace at the AXA training centre after sustaining a knee concern, which will leave Kostas Tsimikas deputising in the backline for the Reds’ upcoming meeting with the Dutch champions tomorrow.

Klopp confirms Andy Robertson is out until “after the international break.”

The Merseysiders will perhaps be handed something of a reprieve, however, should Sunday’s meeting with Chelsea be called off in light of limited police resources available due to the Queen’s funeral taking place on the following Monday.

We know we can generally rely on our Greek left-back to step up in Robertson’s absence, so we shouldn’t feel the absence of the latter quite as harshly as an injury to Thiago Alcantara has exposed our deficiencies in the middle of the park.

Still, it’s yet another concern we can ill afford whilst looking to provide a spark of hope following the disastrous 4-1 defeat in Naples last week.

A meeting between Klopp and the squad will hopefully provide the kick up the backside several stars have been crying out for of late and result in a more positive showing against Ajax tomorrow.

