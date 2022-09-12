Jurgen Klopp – did he live up to expectations on Liverpool’s bench?

Liverpool, as one of the biggest football clubs in England and the world, has always strived to be at the top of world football.

Throughout its long history, it has enjoyed a large number of excellent players and coaches who contributed to the growth and development of this club – most recently the likes of Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah, and more.

In addition to the players and coaches, the Reds have always had a large number of fans standing behind their club in both difficult and good times.

Before the arrival of Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool bench, the coach was Brendan Rodgers.

Before the Northern Irishman’s dismissal, he secured several bad results that disappointed the management, the fans, and certainly also many bookies around the world who are not used to bad results from this club.

Who is Jurgen Klopp?

Jurgen Klopp is the 55-year-old coach of Liverpool, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest coaches in the world.

Before coming to Liverpool, he managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, where he achieved notable results.

After ending his playing career, he got a job as a coach in Mainz, with which he secured a promotion to the Bundesliga in 2004. He stayed at that club until 2008.

After that, he signed for Borussia Dortmund, with whom he achieved his first significant success and where his popularity grew.

With that team, he won the domestic double, the first in the history of this club, and lost the Champions League final in the 2012-2013 season.

He came to Liverpool in October 2015 as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers and has remained the coach of this club to this day.

His work in Liverpool

Much was expected from his arrival because even then he was considered one of the best coaches in the world.

However, during his eight years of work at the club, he left some significant results.

After a long wait, the fans received the Champions League trophy as well as the English Premier League trophy.

Trophies won

English Premier League (2019-20) UEFA Super Cup (2019-20) FIFA Club World Cup (2019-20) UEFA Champions League (2018-19) FA Cup (2021-22) League Cup (2021-22)

Based on the above, we can conclude that he is a top coach, bringing Liverpool back to the very top of world football. So we consider his term on the Liverpool bench to be very successful and we hope that he will be even more successful in the future.

