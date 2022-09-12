Klopp shares four-player injury update – two won’t be back until after international break in significant blow

The bad news won’t stop coming Liverpool’s way after yet another injury – this time to first-choice left-back, Andy Robertson – was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp ahead of Ajax’s Anfield visit on Tuesday.

The German shared further updates on other members of the Reds’ growing injury room, as was relayed on Twitter by @ptgorst, noting that the Scottish defender is joined by Naby Keita in not being set to return for matchday action until October whilst Curtis Jones remains unavailable.

Andy Robertson – Out until after the int'l break

Naby Keita – Not going on duty with Guinea

Curtis Jones – Still sidelined

Fabio Carvalho – Back for Ajax. All the latest injury updates from Jurgen Klopp. https://t.co/UeMbV7Fz70 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 12, 2022

It’s a rather bizarre situation the club has been forced to address in light of the Guinean national team naming our No.8 in their squad for the upcoming international break, though at the moment it seems the midfielder is far from ready to make an appearance.

In more positive news, Fabio Carvalho does look set to play a part in proceedings tomorrow after having already completed a training session yesterday.

Still, ongoing question marks around the midfield could yet force a potentially significant change from the manager – perhaps as drastic as a new formation to make up for a lack of available midfield options.

It’s a gamble, admittedly, given that we’ve only really seen a 4-2-3-1 in action briefly in the Merseyside derby, though one called for in a bid to get an inspiring response from the squad after a horror show of a performance in Naples.

