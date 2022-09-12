‘Absolute truth’ – Klopp shares details of serious team meeting Liverpool held after 4-1 Napoli defeat

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the details of a meeting between himself and the Liverpool squad in reaction to the 4-1 defeat to Napoli in Italy.

This update from the German in his pre-Ajax press conference was relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Paul Gorst as the Reds look set to welcome Alfred Schreuder’s men to Anfield on Tuesday.

"We had 4 or 5 days now of absolute truth. Not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now, this is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch. No pointing at each other." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 12, 2022

In a game that the German tactician admitted was perhaps the worst he’d witnessed across his entire Anfield career, it’s far from surprising that it warranted a more serious chat with his side than usual after posting a loss.

The Merseysiders will be looking to offer a significantly improved performance after shocking fans with a disastrous outing in Naples.

READ MORE: Chelsea v Liverpool postponement could mean fixture hell after World Cup but would be best case scenario for Klopp – opinion

It’s far too early to panic about our prospects of qualifying from Group A after only one group stage clash, though our current situation is already something of a far cry from our prior campaign in Europe in which Klopp’s men progressed from a so-called ‘group of death’ with a 100% record.

A 4-1 defeat to Luciano Spalletti’s men at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona has already wrecked our chances of repeating that impressive feat this year, though it certainly shouldn’t rule us out from enjoying a potentially successful Champions League run.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?