Liverpool handed big update on Chelsea clash amid postponement discussions

Liverpool could be handed a significant break prior to the upcoming round of international fixtures with their visit to London on Sunday to face Graham Potter’s Chelsea ‘expected to be postponed’.

According to Simon Johnson at The Athletic: “There has been greater concern also with fixtures taking place in London this week due to logistical issues.

“The capital is expecting a record number of visitors wanting to pay their respects at the late Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Therefore, there are increased safety concerns, with police officers likely to be redeployed at short notice to help manage the state funeral. It is expected to be one of the largest police operations in the history of the country.”

The Merseysiders have already had one English top-flight clash delayed in a hosting of Wolves at Anfield and it seems a game with the Blues will follow a similar fate amid concerns around police resources.

In light of the injury Jurgen Klopp’s men are still coming to terms with, that may very well be a blessing in disguise as the club looks to regroup after the horror show, as the manager put it, that was the 4-1 defeat in Naples.

Naby Keita and, now, Andy Robertson will be relatively long-term absentees alongside Jordan Henderson with the pair not expected back in the squad until October.

With a new manager bounce potentially providing a hurdle too many for us should the Chelsea game be allowed to continue, a postponement simply seems the best-case scenario for Liverpool.

Albeit, it will come at the cost of a more congested schedule after the World Cup, though it’s a hit we think Klopp will gladly take to get his house in order ahead of the international break.

