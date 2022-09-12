Not Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘the only club interested this summer’ in Moises Caicedo – report

Liverpool were linked with a host of midfielders this summer and one of those was Moises Caicedo but Fabrizio Romano has provided an interesting update on the midfielder.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “There’s been a lot of speculation about Moises Caicedo and top Premier League clubs, with talk of further interest in January, so I thought I’d give my understanding of his situation.

“The only club interested this summer was Manchester United. They asked about Caicedo as potential option before signing Casemiro, who was the real and main priority.

“I’m not sure there will be a price tag for the player in January, as Brighton called him untouchable for the whole month of August.”

It has been previously reported that the Reds have a ‘promise’ from the Seagulls that we can have priority in any future negotiations for the Ecuadorian, after the World Cup.

However, here it seems as though Manchester United were the closest with a move for the midfielder this past summer.

Now that Erik ten Hag’s team have signed Casemiro though, this will probably rule out any future negotiations they would have for the 20-year-old.

Given that Graham Potter, and a lot of his staff, have moved to Chelsea – any former agreements and discussions may no longer stand with the club.

The former Beerschot loanee is still relatively unproven in the Premier League, so this space in time may also allow us more opportunity to see whether he will be the right fit for us.

It’s going to be a strange few months around the Qatar World Cup and Jurgen Klopp will hope that we are in a better run of form, come the close of the competition.

If this is a deal we need to complete though and in the winter, it appears as though we could be the team that will be prioritised.

