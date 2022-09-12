Rangers and Napoli’s Champions League game is postponed by one day and no away fans are allowed to travel

Liverpool are still awaiting confirmation of whether our match with Ajax will go ahead but there has been changes made for the Rangers and Napoli game, in the same group.

As reported on Napoli’s website: ‘The Champions League match between Rangers and Napoli, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday 13 September in Glasgow, has been postponed and will take place on Wednesday 14 September at 21:00 CEST.

‘The decision to reschedule the match is due to the severe limitations on the UK police force and the ongoing events surrounding the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘UEFA has also announced that away fans will not be authorised to attend the match. SSC Napoli will reimburse supporters who have already purchased tickets, arrangements for which will be communicated later.

‘UEFA and the club urge Napoli supporters not to travel to the scheduled match, with or without tickets, and point out that Rangers fans will not attend the return match in Naples, set to take place on 26 October’.

It’s an interesting decision to not allow away fans and push the game back one day, all because of the events that continue in Britain – following the death of the Queen.

This decision and announcement makes it even more peculiar that we still haven’t had confirmation of what will happen with our game this week.

In the case of the postponed Premier League match with Wolves, the announcement was so late that lots of supporters lost money on travel and accommodation – that couldn’t be refunded.

We can only hope that a decision is made quickly and that the game can go ahead, if the worries are over safety then it should be taken seriously but we can’t have another match called off.

Next weekend’s matches are still yet to be confirmed as well, with the schedule being heavily disrupted but with so little time to fit the rearranged matches back in the diary.

The lack of an update is possibly good news but let’s hope that we can get this all confirmed and see our match played quickly.

