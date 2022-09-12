‘Suspected knee injury’ rules out another Liverpool starter for Ajax clash – spotted in a knee brace at AXA centre

Liverpool look set to be without Andy Robertson for the club’s upcoming Champions League group stage tie with Ajax after sustaining a ‘suspected knee injury’.

This comes courtesy of an update from Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst after the fullback was spotted in a knee brace at the AXA training centre ahead of the Reds’ meeting with the Dutch champions on Tuesday.

It puts Kostas Tsimikas in line to replace his Scottish teammate for de Godenzonen’s visit with the Greek international having been a more than reliable alternative generally when called upon.

It’s yet another injury concern for fans and the coaching staff to bemoan as the former Hull City left-back joins the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate, among others, on the sidelines.

Should a later meeting at Stamford Bridge be postponed in light of limited police availability following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, it will come as music to Klopp’s ears as we look to catch up with our injury list and generally reset after the disaster result that was our opening Champions League group stage clash with Napoli.

