Fabrizio Romano confirms LFC ‘were really interested’ in one midfielder late in the window – let down by timing of move

Liverpool were ‘really interested’ in Konrad Laimer late in the transfer window, though the lateness of a move meant it was ‘impossible to negotiate’ a deal.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano confirming that a number of top outfits, including Bayern Munich, remain interested in the RB Leipzig star ahead of the next summer window.

Liverpool were really interested in Konrad Laimer as new midfielder but it was impossible to negotiate with Leipzig on last week of August. 🔴🇩🇪 #LFC Laimer’s contract expires next June and there are many clubs interested — especially Bayern, as Nagelsmann is big fan. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/48IBqRw4Sy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2022

Given that the Austrian’s contract is set to expire in 2023, it may come as something of a surprise that the German side was not prepared to consider a late bid for his services.

Of course, we’d be well-advised to remember our own stance generally with players on the last year of their contract (barring notable exceptions like Sadio Mane) with the club tending to favour playing out the final year even if it means losing a key star for nothing in the summer window.

Hopefully, in this instance, we can be the club to benefit from Laimer’s current contractual situation, should Leipzig fail to agree fresh terms for the 25-year-old.

Taking into account the reality that we’re potentially losing as many as three midfielders next year – with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all still on expiring contracts – it certainly makes sense to pursue at least two options in that department at the next available opportunity.

