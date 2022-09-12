(Video) Klopp claims Napoli defeat was ‘worst game’ of his LFC career as ‘eight out of 11 were below’ best level

Jurgen Klopp was handed the first opportunity to speak with the media since leaving Naples and was very strong in his comments about his team’s performance in Italy.

Talking ahead of the Champions League clash with Ajax, the 55-year-old said: “It was a real horror show. It was the worst game we played since I have been here. Some will point at games against Aston Villa for example.

“But in those games there were glimpses of us, but in this one there was nothing. We have to understand why.

“We met with the players, I watched the Napoli game a lot and we saw horrors. The players knew as well.

“Eight out of the eleven were below the level that they normally play.

“You solve all individual problems as a team and that’s the first thing we have to do, to follow a common idea again.

“My teams are based on a real foundation if not nearly perfect defending”.

We all know that it was a game that was so far below the level that we expect from the German’s teams and so it’s good to hear how much it offended him and how much it affected the players.

The game against the side from Amsterdam provides everyone a chance to prove that it won’t get that bad again and that the Reds will be back to their impervious best.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s thoughts on the Napoli defeat (from 4:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

