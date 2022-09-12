(Video) Jurgen Klopp on the death of Queen Elizabeth as the club are due to hold a minute’s silence

The whole country has been brought to a standstill following the death of the Queen and Jurgen Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Ajax match, the German said: “I’m 55 years old and she’s the only Queen of England I ever knew. I don’t know her but the things you can see now, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady and that’s all I need to know.

“It’s obviously not about what I think, it’s about what people think who are much closer to her or felt much closer to her.

“I respect their grief a lot and that’s why I will show my respect tomorrow night with a minute of silence if it goes through”.

It is interesting the questions that get asked to the 55-year-old, with his role as Liverpool manager often leading him to comment on major world events too.

As someone who was not born in this country, there was only so much our boss could say but he handled the question with the dignity and class we have come to expect of him.

You can watch Klopp’s words on the Queen (from 15:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

