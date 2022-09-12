(Video) Klopp responds to Guinea naming Keita in their squad & his Champions League omission

Naby Keita has been causing a bit of a stir in Liverpool, despite not featuring since being an unused substitute against Crystal Palace, and Jurgen Klopp was forced to respond to queries over the midfielder being named in the Guinea squad – despite being ruled out through injury.

Speaking ahead of the match with Ajax, the 55-year-old said: “No, I don’t expect him [Keita] to go on international duty.

“The expected return date is somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision. With Ox it is the same and that’s why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad because of their expected return.

“It can differ a little bit, but we had to make the decision now or last week and that’s why we made the decision.”

It’s good that we now have a bit of an understanding as to when we could see our No.8, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, back on the pitch.

This should help end some suspicion over any possible rifts between the player and the club too, let’s hope we see him back in action very soon.

