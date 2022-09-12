(Video) Klopp admits he knew something was wrong with LFC after one player messed up a challenge against Napoli

Jurgen Klopp faced the media and was provided a lot of opportunity to discuss what went wrong against Napoli, something which he had plenty of responses for.

Speaking ahead of the match with Ajax, the 55-year-old said: “When James Milner arrives too late in a challenge and we lose challenges where we would usually win them you know something is wrong.

“There are four or five days now of absolute truth. We didn’t hide anything, we didn’t hold back anything, there was no need for that.

“We just said it how it is, but not to knock the players down or whatever, just to make sure where we are now is the starting point for us and we make sure we sort the problems together on the pitch.

“There was no pointing at each other, that was the good thing about the game pretty much.”

This certainly isn’t a direct criticism of James Milner from the boss, rather saying that if even our vice captain wasn’t performing in Italy – he knew it would be a bad night.

It certainly was a night to forget and all the players will be out to impress at Anfield, as an apology to the fans present in Naples and watching from home.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Milner and Napoli via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"When James Milner loses challenges, then you know something is wrong" Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side are 'not over the moon' about their season so far.pic.twitter.com/3EUMU3eyC2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2022

