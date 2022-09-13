(Video) Bellingham can’t help but name-drop Mo Salah after settling Messi-Ronaldo debate

Jude Bellingham couldn’t help but pay tribute to Liverpool’s Mo Salah mid-answering a question on the Leo Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo debate that has plagued football for the last decade or so, picking the former Roma man in his FIFA team of the year over the PSG star.

The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, though Borussia Dortmund withstood a couple of enquiries from the Merseysiders and, it is reportedly believed, a bid of £86m for his services this summer.

It’s nice to know that the teenager is a big fan of the Egyptian King and it perhaps may factor into any potential decision he makes over his future should an exit away from Germany be possible next year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BVB TV (via @redRiveraa):

asked about messi/ronaldo and he brings up…

