Carragher says ‘amazing’ 30-year-old Liverpool star has ‘been in decline for two years’ – could start v Ajax

Jamie Carragher has made it clear that Liverpool shouldn’t still be starting Bobby Firmino given that the Brazilian has ‘been in decline for two years’.

The former Hoffenheim hitman has arguably been one of the Reds’ better players this term, most notably contributing five goal contributions in the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

“He has been an amazing player for Liverpool, sure to be remembered as one of the main reasons for Liverpool’s success under Klopp,” the Scouser wrote for the Daily Telegraph (via Sportbible).

“But he’s been in decline for two years, his role gradually evolving to the point where last year he was back-up to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane “Now he seems to be first pick as the false nine again. “That cannot be right, even if he has performed well in some of the games so far.”

Still, in general, it’s hard to disagree with the Monday Night Football host’s assessment of the striker given that he saw himself fall behind both Diogo Jota and, eventually, Sadio Mane (following a positional tweak) in the pecking order.

READ MORE: Liverpool told potential £43.2m January transfer would help get the best out of Arthur Melo – Fichajes

A suspension for Darwin Nunez and another injury for Diogo Jota ensured that Firmino would get his chance to shine again in a Jurgen Klopp team and it’s possible he could start again for us in the upcoming meeting with Ajax.

Of course, as far as we’re concerned here at EOTK, that’s rather dependent on the German tactician going for a formation change that would allow the No.9 to connect the play within a 4-2-3-1.

It’s a potential solution to our current midfield crisis that would make the most out of our forward options theoretically, though it remains to be seen whether the manager will take the plunge with a setup only seen at Everton this term.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?